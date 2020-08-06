Phyllis Ann Ogburn

Graveside services for Phyllis Ann Urbanek Ogburn, 86, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 12, at the Clinton Cemetery, 500 N 1200 Rd., Lawrence, Kan. 66047.

Phyllis passed quietly Tuesday, Aug. 4 surrounded by family at her home at Pioneer Ridge Independent Living in Lawrence, Kan. She was born July 15, 1934 to Frank and Mary Urbanek in Ellsworth, Kan. She graduated from Marymount College in Salina, Kan. and entered her nursing career.

Phyllis married the love of her life, Don Ogburn, Jan. 7 1956 at St Bernard’s Catholic Church in Ellsworth, Kan.

They had five children, Mike Ogburn (Annette), Chris Ogburn, Pat Ogburn (Karen), Tony Ogburn, Lisa Watkins (Dale); seven fantastic grandchildren, Clinton Snead, Noland Ogburn, Charlie Snead, Jake Ogburn, Alan Ogburn, Joe Ogburn, Mary Ogburn; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Jane Snead.

Phyllis will be missed by all who met this truly lovely and caring person. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association or The Palliative Support Team at LMH in care of the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, Kan. 66044.

