Vonda Lee (Kroboth) Weems (1938-2024)

Vonda Lea (Kroboth) Weems passed away peacefully on June 7, 2024. She was born on the first day of wheat harvest, June 28, 1938, in Sylvan Grove, Kan., to Louis and Ruby Fae (Holman) Kroboth.

She graduated from Durango (Colorado) High School in 1956 and attended Fort Lewis A&M, Durango.

Vonda married Marty Weems at Navajo Methodist Mission in Farmington, N.M., in 1956. To this union was born Thomas Ray Weems, Joplin, Mo., and Vangalea June Weems (and Marian), Killeen, Texas, who survive her. Other survivors include her brother, Joseph (Buzz), Scottsdale, Ariz., and two granddaughtersm, Toni (Todd) Sievers, Krum, Texas, and Bethany (Shane) Burns, Waxahachie, Texas. Additionally, she has three great-grandchildren, Lilly Burns, Skylar Burns and Trevor Sievers. She is predeceased by her brother Douglas (1945), father (1980), sister Georgina Winner (2004) and mother (2007).

After marriage, she worked in banking and later shifted into the jewelry industry. Upon moving to California in 1987, she continued to work as a jeweler. Unfortunately, she was forced to retire from that profession due to eyesight issues. This transition led her to work at Eisenhower Medical Center as a concierge in the admitting and emergency departments. She retired from EMC after 20 years of service.

Vonda was very proud of her Czechoslovakian ancestry, Presbyterian upbringing and Republican party membership. Her strong-minded and opinionated personality were her favorite attributes and what most remember her for. She enjoyed being a member of the NRA, skydiving (always jumping from 14,000 feet), forensics, 4H, being involved in church activities, chamber of commerce and ROTC parents.

She donated her time in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and numerous fundraising activities.

At Vonda’s request, no memorial services will be held. She will have a private burial in Kansas, rejoining those who passed before her. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations be made to Parkinson’s research, macular degeneration research or Wounded Warriors.