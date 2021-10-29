Wayne Royce Schoonover (1935-2021)

Wayne Royce Schoonover, 86, of Lyons, Kan., passed away Oct. 22, 2021, at Hospital District no. 1 of Rice County, Lyons. He was born Aug. 23, 1935 in Lyons, Kan., the son of Earl C. and Clara L. Ball Schoonover.

Wayne was a lifetime Rice County resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1953. Wayne was a retired farmer. He served in the United States Army from May of 1958 until May of 1962. Wayne was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, member of the Lyons Town and Country Club, and past treasurer of Eureka Township.

He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, watching all sports, and most of all spending time with his family. On July 28, 1956 Wayne was united in marriage with Mary Louise Pollard in Lyons. She preceded him in death March 14, 2018.

He is also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Herb Schoonover; and sister, Marilyn Cobb.

Wayne is survived by his three children, Doug Schoonover and wife Chris of Houston, Texas, Lori Farmer and husband Dale of Claflin, Kan.; and Ron Schoonover and significant other Debbie of Bushton, Kan.; sister, Connie Skiles of Richmond, Ky.; sister-in-law, Darlus Schoonover of Arlington, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5 until 7 p.m. A Rosary will be said at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard and the Sterling American Legion Post 128.

Memorials may be given to the Christmas Bell and Star Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.