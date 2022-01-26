Wilbur Raymond Root (1930-2022)

Wilbur Raymond Root, 91, passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at his home in Great Bend, Kan.

He was born Sept. 5, 1930, at Great Bend, Kan., to Isaac William & Ethel Lillian (Booze) Root.

Wilbur married Betty Polsfut May 22, 1981, at Great Bend.

Visitation will take place from Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, with family receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home.

Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding. Interment will follow at Ellsworth Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kan.