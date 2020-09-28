Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
William “Bill” Walter Weber (1928-2020)

Posted in:
Obituaries

William “Bill” Walter Weber passed away peacefully Sept. 14, 2020 in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Springfield, Mo., to Walter “Buck” Weber and Lois Gannaway Weber.
The memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holyrood American Legion Post 200 (new building fund), in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.
Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com

 

