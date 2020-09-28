Merle G. Herring (1930-2020)

Merle G. Herring, 90, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Moundridge, Kan. He was born March 15, 1930 in Osage County, Okla. to Hezekiah “Hez” J. Herring and Thelma “Erma” (Hutchison) Herring.

Merle was a longtime resident of Lucas, Kan. He served his country in the United States Army. After his military service, he married Violet Corwin in Russell, Kan. on Dec. 3, 1952. He worked in the oil field, machine shop at Beech Aircraft, and school maintenance at Bennington and Lucas-Luray schools. Merle enjoyed having bluegrass and country music jams with friends. He played fiddle, guitar, banjo, and mandolin. He was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed animals, being outdoors, and sitting under a shade tree on hot summer days.

Merle is survived by his wife, Violet Herring of Moundridge; sons, Robert Herring (Julie) of Fort Worth, Texas and Lyle Herring (Donna) of Bennington, Kan.; daughter, Linda Herring of McPherson, Kan.; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Wanda Cearly of Ball, La. and Sharon Hicks of Jay, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Wayne Herring; daughter, Lethea Nelson; and grandson, Rusty Walker.

Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Kanopolis Cemetery, Kanopolis, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Merle and Violet Herring Memorial Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com