Forest Dean “Frosty” Johnston (1938-2025)

Forest Dean “Frosty” Johnston, 86, of Geneseo, Kan., passed away June 1, 2025, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, Kan. He was born June 5, 1938, in Galt Township, rural Geneseo, the son of Carl Jess and Neta (Weldon) Johnston.

Frosty was a lifelong Rice County resident. He graduated from Geneseo High School with the class of 1956. Frosty served in the United States Army from Sept. 19, 1961, until Sept. 19, 1963, in the medical unit. After his time in the Army, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves until Aug. 31, 1967.

Frosty worked as a plant operator for the helium operations at Enron in Bushton, Kan., from 1969 until his retirement in 1997. He also drove a truck for Pepsi Cola and was a small engine mechanic. He was a member of the Geneseo American Legion for 49 years, where he served as treasurer for 20 years. He served on the Geneseo City Council for 10 years and volunteered for the Geneseo Fire Department for 28 years.

Frosty enjoyed gardening, watching wildlife through the back door of his garage and helping others. He was a simple man with a mischievous smile who never knew a stranger. He appreciated the quiet pace of rural life, preferred conversation over noise and found joy in the little things — a drive around Geneseo and the surrounding area and watching a Chiefs game. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone and genuinely enjoyed sitting outside. He wasn’t one for big gestures or a lot of words. His family always held a place at the center of his life.

On June 4, 1960, Frosty was united in marriage with Joanne Adams in Hutchinson, Kan.

He is survived by his wife Joanne Johnston, Lyons; three children, Jill Roane (Darryl), Offerle, Kan.; Mike Johnston (Kendra), Inman, Kan.; and Mark Johnston (Vicki), Lyons; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Frosty was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lois Kern and Carol Adamson.

A memorial graveside and burial service will be held at a later date at Geneseo Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Geneseo American Legion Post #241 in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.