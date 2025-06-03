Timothy L. “Tim” Fosdick (1962-2025)

Timothy L. “Tim” Fosdick, 63, passed away, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Jan. 16, 1962, in Council Grove, Kan., to Harvey and Ruth (Betty) Fosdick. Tim married Florence “Flo” Strouse in Ellsworth County on May 19, 1990. He retired from Ellsworth Coop and was working as a custodian at Ellsworth Jr./Sr. High School. He also cleaned St. Mary Catholic Church, Holyrood, and helped his wife, Flo, set up for Mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis, where they are members. Tim was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Odin.

Tim is survived by his wife Flo Fosdick, Holyrood; son Charlie Fosdick (Amelia), Ellsworth; daughter Jessica Fosdick (Sterling Mills), Holyrood; grandchildren Braylin Honomichl, Donovan Fosdick, Harvey Fosdick, John Fosdick, Remie Mills and Ellie Mills; brother Terry Fosdick; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Margaret Strouse; sisters-in-law Laura Falk (Brian), Veronica Strouse and Peggy Benavidez (Ben); along with several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m., Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 6-7 p.m. A Vigil and Rosary Service will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Tim Fosdick Memorial Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.