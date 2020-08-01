Alan Cobb, CEO of Kansas Chamber of Commerce, recently penned a column to explain how his organization decides who to endorse in political campaigns. He made the claim that their campaign efforts are 100% fact-based. That might technically be true, but he and his crew are nothing like Paul Harvey because they never bother to tell you the “rest of the story”.

Here is an example from their postcards which have been clogging the mailboxes of so ... many Kansans this summer. Against incumbent legislators whom they want defeated they claim they “retroactively raised our state taxes by $1.2 billion”. But here’s the rest of the story: That tax bill, passed in 2017, was deemed necessary by more than 2/3 of the Kansas Senate and 2/3 of the Kansas House, in order to correct the excesses of the Brownback tax cut of 2012, which had devastated state finances. And the $1.2 billion cost was over two years, not one. Among those voting yes were Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, House Speaker Ron Ryckman, House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, and House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins. But is the Kansas Chamber targeting these leaders? Of course not. Instead they are selectively using the issue to try to replace independent-minded incumbents with challengers who would more obediently go along with whatever the Chamber wants.