Anna Verna Bath Estate, Case 21PR18
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, June 10, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF NO. 2021-PR-18
ANNA VERNA BATH, DECEASED.
NOTICE OF HEARING
The State of Kansas to All Persons Concerned:
You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in said Court and cause by Ginger Ellen Bowman, interested party of the estate of Anna Verna Bath, deceased, praying for the determination of the descent of all property, and interests in property, both real, personal and mixed, owned by the said Anna Verna Bath at her death; and you are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 6th day of July, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. of said day, in said Court, in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said petition.
Ginger Ellen Bowman
Petitioner
Paul S. Gregory #12408
GREGORY & GREGORY
124 W. Main St.
P. O. Box 345
Osborne, Kansas 67473
785-346-5445
Attorney for Petitioner
3t 6/24