Anna Verna Bath Estate, Case 21PR18

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, June 10, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF NO. 2021-PR-18

ANNA VERNA BATH, DECEASED.

NOTICE OF HEARING

The State of Kansas to All Persons Concerned:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in said Court and cause by Ginger Ellen Bowman, interested party of the estate of Anna Verna Bath, deceased, praying for the determination of the descent of all property, and interests in property, both real, personal and mixed, owned by the said Anna Verna Bath at her death; and you are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 6th day of July, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. of said day, in said Court, in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said petition.

Ginger Ellen Bowman

Petitioner

Paul S. Gregory #12408

GREGORY & GREGORY

124 W. Main St.

P. O. Box 345

Osborne, Kansas 67473

785-346-5445

Attorney for Petitioner

