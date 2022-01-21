Carol Lee Stevenson Estate, Case No. 2022-PR-000002

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, January 20, 2022)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2022-PR-000002

CAROL LEE STEVENSON, Deceased.

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition was filed in this Court by Jody Lentz, as one of the heirs of Carol Lee Stevenson, deceased, praying for the determination of the descent of interest in the following described real property:

Lot Nine (9), Block Four (4), Lakeside Acres,

Ellsworth County, Kansas,

and all other property, real and personal, or interests therein, owned by the decedent at the time of her death; and, you are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, at 1:30 o'clock p.m. of said day, in said court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said petition.

Jody Lentz, Petitioner

MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.

256 South Santa Fe

P.O. Box 1220

Salina, Kansas 67402-1220

Tele. (785) 827-5505

3t 1/20, 1/27, 2/3