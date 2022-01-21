Dangerous Structure, 304 S Colorado, Kanopolis, Kansas

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, January 20, 2022)

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-R-02

A RESOLUTION FIXING FINDING THAT THE

STRUCTURE LOCATED AT LOTS SIXTEEN (16),

SEVENTEEN (17), EIGHTEEN (18), NINETEEN (19)

AND TWENTY (20) ALL IN BLOCK NINTETY-SIX

(96), CITY OF KANOPOLIS, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS, COMMONLY KNOWN AND REFERRED TO

AS 304 S. COLORADO, KANOPOLIS, KANSAS, IS

UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS AND DIRECTING THAT

THE STRUCTURE BE REMOVED AND THE PREMISES MADE SAFE AND SECURE

WHEREAS, the Enforcing officer of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas, did on the 6th day of October, 2021, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

WHEREAS, the governing body did by Resolution No. 2021-R-08 dated the 12th day of October, 2021, fix the time and place of a hearing at which the owner, his or her agent, and lienholders, any occupants and all other parties of interest of such structure could appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished, and provided for giving notice thereof as provided by law; and,

WHEREAS, Resolution No. 2021-R-08 was published in the official city paper on the 21st day of October, 2021, and on the 28th day of October, 2021, and a copy of said resolution was served upon all persons entitled thereto as provided by law; and

WHEREAS, on this 14th day of December, 2021, the governing body did conduct the hearing scheduled in Resolution No. 2021-R-08 and took evidence from the following: the enforcing officer on behalf of the city. The following parties in interest failed to appear: Pete Eck.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS, KANSAS, THAT:

1. The governing body hereby finds that the structure located at:

Lots Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen

(18), Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) all in

Block Ninety-Six (96), City of Kanopolis,

Ellsworth County, Kansas;

Also known as 304 S Colorado, Kanopolis, Kansas.

is unsafe and dangerous and directs that such structure by removed and the premises made safe and secure.

2. The owner of such structure is hereby directed to commence the removal of the property within 30 days from the date of publication of this resolution and to have the removal completed within 30 days of the date of commencement. Provided, that upon due application by the owner and for good cause shown, the governing body, in its sole discretion, may grant the owner additional time to complete the removal of the property.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that if the owner fails to commence the repair or removal of the structure within the time provided herein or fails to diligently prosecute the same, the governing body may take such further action as it deems necessary to raze and remove the structure without further notice to the owner or other parties in interest.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published once in the official city paper and mail a copy to the owners, agents, lienholders occupants, and other parties in interest.

Adopted this 11th day of January, 2022

Anthony Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra Kralik, City Clerk

