(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 14, 2021)

BUDGET HEARING

The governing body of the City of Ellsworth will meet at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 25, 2021 in the council chambers at City Hall for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the 2022 Budget and the proposed use of all funds. Detailed budget information is available at City Hall.

1t 10/14