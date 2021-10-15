Notice of Ellsworth County City/School General Election Nov. 2, 2021
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, October 14, 2021)
NOTICE OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY
CITY/SCHOOL GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 2, 2021
Pursuant to Section 25-105, notice is hereby given that a General Election for the County of Ellsworth will be held on the 2nd day of November 2021. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
USD 327
Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:
DISTRICT 1, POSITION 4
David Hand, Ellsworth
DISTRICT 3, POSITION 3
No Candidate
DISTRICT 3, POSITION 6
No Candidate
USD 112
Notice is hereby given that the following is a list of candidates whose names will appear on the General Ballot:
DISTRICT 2, POSITION 2
Roger E. Robinson, Wilson
DISTRICT 4, POSITION 4
Allison Koch, Holyrood
DISTRICT 6, POSITION 6
Dalton R. Wirth, Ellinwood
Joni G. Zink, Bushton
The polling places and the territories for Ellsworth County are listed on our website ellsworthcounty.org under residents and elections for each voting place.
In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set me hand and seal this 7th day of October 2021.
/s/ Shelly D. Vopat,
Ellsworth County Election Officer
