City of Holyrood Ordinance for Trash Rates

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 5, 2021)

Ordinance No. 628

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE FIXING AND LEVYING OF REFUSE SERVICE CHARGES IN THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS THAT:

SECTION 1. Charges for collection and disposal. The City of Holyrood, Kansas, in providing the service of collecting and disposing of refuse accumulated within the city, for the purpose of preventing unsanitary, unsightly, hazardous, unhealthy and dangerous conditions caused by the accumulation of garbage and refuse, shall establish and collect a service charge or fee to defray the cost of maintenance of service and to pay any person contracting with the city for the collection and disposal thereof. Such service charges and fees shall be computed, based and charged to the owners or occupants of dwelling units or commercial establishments as nearly as practicable upon the basis of volume and time expended in collection and disposal thereof.

The following schedule of charges is hereby established as reasonable and in accordance with the volume of garbage and refuse handled from the following classifications of residences, dwellings, commercial establishments and schools. There shall be charged, assessed and collected from each residential unit within the city the monthly amount of fifteen dollars and fifty cents ($15.50). There shall be charged, assessed and collected from each business place the monthly amount of thirty-one dollars and zero cents ($31.00). There shall be charged, assessed and collected from each school sixty-four dollars and zero cents ($64.00). All monthly amounts will be in effect September 1, 2021.

SECTION 2. Grass clippings, tree branches, and all vegetation must be hauled to the city burn site and removed from their containers, such as plastic bags, etc.

SECTION 3. This ordinance shall take effect from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter, the official city newspaper.

PASSED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF HOLYROOD this 2nd DAY OF AUGUST 2021.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

ATTEST:

Stephanie Petermann

City Clerk

1t 8/5