(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, August 5, 2021)

Reporter, August 5, 2021)

CITY OF WILSON FAIR HOUSING NOTICE

The City of Wilson, as a recipient of federal and state funds, has the responsibility to assure that all activities are carried out in a manner that will not cause discrimination. It is illegal to discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, mental or physical disability, ancestry, familial status or national origin. This is to inform the citizens of Wilson that the City will assist persons if they feel they are being discriminated against in one or more of the following areas:

Housing, rental or purchase

Employment Opportunities

Benefits of federal or state funding

If there are any questions or need for assistance in filing a complaint, contact the designated Fair Housing – Civil Rights contact person locally:

Susan Kriley, City Clerk

City of Wilson

2407 Avenue E; PO Box J, Wilson, KS 67490

(785) 658-2272

or

Kansas Human Rights Commission

900 SW Jackson, Ste. 568-S

Topeka, KS 66612-1258

(785) 296-3206

or

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Kansas Regional Office of Fair Housing and Equal

Opportunity

Gateway Tower II, 400 State Avenue Room 200

Kansas City, KS 66101-2406

HOTLINE: 1-800-743-5323 (toll free)

