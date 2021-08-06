City of Wilson Fair Housing Notice
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, August 5, 2021)
CITY OF WILSON FAIR HOUSING NOTICE
The City of Wilson, as a recipient of federal and state funds, has the responsibility to assure that all activities are carried out in a manner that will not cause discrimination. It is illegal to discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, mental or physical disability, ancestry, familial status or national origin. This is to inform the citizens of Wilson that the City will assist persons if they feel they are being discriminated against in one or more of the following areas:
Housing, rental or purchase
Employment Opportunities
Benefits of federal or state funding
If there are any questions or need for assistance in filing a complaint, contact the designated Fair Housing – Civil Rights contact person locally:
Susan Kriley, City Clerk
City of Wilson
2407 Avenue E; PO Box J, Wilson, KS 67490
(785) 658-2272
or
Kansas Human Rights Commission
900 SW Jackson, Ste. 568-S
Topeka, KS 66612-1258
(785) 296-3206
or
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Kansas Regional Office of Fair Housing and Equal
Opportunity
Gateway Tower II, 400 State Avenue Room 200
Kansas City, KS 66101-2406
HOTLINE: 1-800-743-5323 (toll free)
1t 8/5