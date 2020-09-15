City of Wilson Standard Traffic Ordinance

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 17, 2020)

ORDINANCE NO. 856

BEING AN ORDINANCE INCORPORATING BY

REFERENCE THE KANSAS STANDARD TRAFFIC

ORDINANCE FOR KANSAS CITIES, 2020 EDITION, HERETOFORE ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF WILSON,

WILSON, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILSON, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS.

Section 1. Standard Traffic Ordinance. There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating traffic upon the highways of the City of Wilson, that certain standard traffic ordinance known as "The Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities" 2020 Edition is amended, revised, and prepared in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas.

Section 2. Public Copies. Not less than one (1) copy of said standard traffic ordinance shall be marked or stamped "Official Copy of City of Wilson" and filed with the City Clerk to have open for inspection and available to the public at all reasonable times and hours.

Section 3. Department Copies. The Police Department, Municipal Judge and all Administrative Departments of the City charged with the enforcement of the Ordinance shall be supplied, at the cost of the city such number of official copies of such Standard Traffic Offense.

Section 4. Repeal of Existing Ordinances. Ordinance No. 851 and all other ordinances and partial ordinances that conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth Co. Independent/Reporter, the official City newspaper for the City of Wilson, Kansas.

Passed by the council and approved by the Mayor of this 8th day of September, 2020.

MICHAEL J. PESCHKA, Mayor

ATTEST:

SUSAN KRILEY, City Clerk

