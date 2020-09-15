City of Ellsworth Ordinance to Authorize Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

ORDINANCE NO. 3107

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING SUNDAY SALES

OF ALCOHOLIC LIQUOR AND CEREAL MALT

BEVERAGE IN THE ORIGINAL PACKAGE WITHIN

THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

Section 1. Pursuant to K.S.A. 41-2704, the sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in the original package is allowed within the city on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m.

Section 2. Pursuant to K.S.A. 41-712, the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package is allowed within the city on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m., and on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be published once each week for two consecutive weeks in the official city newspaper.

Section 4. This ordinance shall take effect 61 days after final publication, unless a sufficient petition for a referendum is filed, requiring a referendum to be held on the ordinance as provided in K.S.A. 41-2911, in which case this ordinance shall become effective upon approval by a majority of the electors voting thereon.

Passed by the city council on this 14th day of September, 2020 and signed by the mayor on the 14th day of September, 2020.

Mark Kennedy, Mayor

ATTEST:

City Clerk

[SEAL]

