Edgar E. Lanzl (1931-2022)

Edgar E. Lanzl, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Ellsworth, Kan.

He was born Nov. 17, 1931, in Holyrood, Kan. to Felix Z. and Emma B. (Heesch) Lanzl.

Edgar was a lifetime resident of the Holyrood area where he was a farmer and stockman. He was a member of the Kansas Farm Bureau and an avid hunter.

Edgar is survived by his nephews, Jerry VanCampen and Jim VanCampen (Patty) both of Hutchinson, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty B. Maske and Eleanor M. VanCampen.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pheasants Forever, Smoky Hill River Chapter 655, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.