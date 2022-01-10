Orena G. Allen (1945-2021)

Orena G. Allen, 76, of Salina, Kan., passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

She was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Robert and Rosa (Schlesener) Voeltz.

Orena spent more than 25 years caring and loving on the kids in her childcare. She and her husband, Papa Larry, enjoyed all the kids through the years. They also loved taking care and spending time with their grandchildren.

They enjoyed watching Blayke and Seth play sports and helped Kayleen and Kara participate in Special Olympics.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Allen; daughter, Karin Clemmer (Shawn), of Salina; son, Kevin Allen, of Salina; grandchildren, Kayleen and Kara Allen, and Blayke and Seth Clemmer; and brother, Orval Voeltz, of Ellsworth.

Visitation was Friday, Jan. 7, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

The funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 8, at Ryan Mortuary, with burial following at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ramona, Kan.

Memorials may be made to the SRHC — Infant Child Development Program, in care of Ryan Mortuary.