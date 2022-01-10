Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Watson (1984-2022)

Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Watson, 37, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home in Ellsworth, Kan.

He was born Sept. 29, 1984, in Hutchinson, Kan. to Lyndon Watson and Lori (Casey) Watson.

Tim was the owner of Tin-Man Technologies in Ellsworth where he built and repaired computers. He married Emily Hysong in Kanopolis, Kan. Oct. 13, 2018.

Tim is survived by his wife, Emily of Ellsworth; daughters, Makayla and Isabella; father, Lyndon Watson of Salina, Kan.; mother, Lori Watson of Hutchinson; brothers, Jonathan Watson of Salina, Xavier Crouch of Topeka, Brett Watson of Salina, and Kevin Watson of Osawatomie, Kan.; sister, Kasey Jones of Hutchinson; paternal grandfather, Thomas Watson of San Angelo, Texas; and maternal grandmother, Joann Casey of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eddie Casey and paternal grandmother, Charlotte Miles.

The family will have a visitation time at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Friends are welcome to come visit with the family prior to the celebration of life service.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parsons Funeral Home to help the family offset funeral expenses, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.