Larry Barta (1948-2022)

Larry Barta passed away peacefully after his struggle with cancer on Jan. 9, 2022 in his Virginia Beach, Va. home.

Born in Ellsworth, Kan. on May 14, 1948 to Kenneth and Lorene Barta. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and settled in Virginia Beach, Va. in 1976 to establish his own business as a prosthetic dental laboratory owner.

Larry was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and grew up playing in the fields of Ellsworth with younger siblings, Gary Barta and Cathy Soukup (Jerry) whom he led in mischievous adventures. His love of games started at a young age where he enjoyed playing many sports for the Ellsworth Bearcats. He impacted many lives through coaching his children’s teams, watching children and grandchildren participate in sports, and playing board games with family and friends.

He enjoyed participating in recreational softball and golf — he even got a hole in 1 at Broad Bay #15! Later in life he enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

He put people at ease with his calming presence and humor, always quick to put a smile on the face of anyone he encountered. He was a gentle man, family man and lover of nature.

Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen (Fulton); and children Scott Barta (Krista), Beth Barta (Peter), Lynell Helms (Michael) and Lorin Kain (Jeremy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler, Hanna, Kelsea, Brodyn, Ryan and Emily, as well as mother Lorene Barta, brother Gary Barta, sister Cathy (Jerry) Soukup and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Barta and infant son, Ty Barta.

A memorial service was held in his honor at the Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach. He will be laid to rest at a later date in Ellsworth, Kan.

The family wishes memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.