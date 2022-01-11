Anna Marie Heinz Habiger (1917-2022)

Anna Marie Heinz Habiger, 104, of Bushton, Kan., passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society of Ellsworth, Kan. with her family by her side.

She was born Nov. 6, 1917, in Bushton, the daughter of John and Lucy (Zink) Heinz.

Anna was born and raised, married her husband, Paul, and raised her family in the same home she grew up in. She attended Bushton High School and was a lifetime Bushton resident.

Anna was a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton, where she was active in the altar society. She enjoyed playing cards, embroidery, and most of all spending time with her family. Anna was very active in church and prayed for her children and grandchildren daily.

On April 15, 1947, Anna was united in marriage with Paul Louis Habiger at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton. He preceded her in death on May 16, 1983.

Anna is also preceded in death by her parents; son, John Habiger; daughter-in-law, Sharon Habiger; two brothers, Casper and Lawrence Heinz; and sister, Luella Krampe.

She is survived by her four children, Roberta Habiger and John Wern of St. George, S.C., Virgil Habiger and wife Geri, Raymond Habiger and wife Roxanna, and James Habiger all of Bushton; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton with family present. A parish rosary will be said at 7 p.m. at the church.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Bushton, with Father Michael Brungardt and Father Patrick Kotrba officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery or Claflin EMS in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.