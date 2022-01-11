Jeanetta Rose Schendel (1950-2022)

Jeanetta Rose Schendel passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 71 in Olathe, Kan.

She was born Jan. 14, 1950, to Jesse and Melba (Kindlesparger) Whitmer in Carrollton, Mo. Jeanetta was united in marriage to Albert Schendel on July 30, 1979, at the Wilson Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with two children: Michelle and Valerie. When Michelle passed away, her son Kanyon was adopted by Jeanetta and Albert.

Jeanetta attended Wilson High School and graduated with the class of 1968. Following High School she attended beauty school in Kansas City, Mo. She returned to the Wilson area and worked for several places such as Eshbaugh’s as a screener and for Dr. Whitmer for 20 years. Jeanetta retired from work and lived the rest of her life as a homemaker.

She enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking meals, and tending to the home or crafting projects such as knitting and crocheting. Jeanetta made many rosaries, baby quilts, and potholders. She was very family-oriented, and loved time spent with Albert and Kanyon. She always loved taking trips with the camper and her family. Jeanetta was very personable, an intent listener, and honest. Her whole world revolved around trying to balance a life as Kanyon’s mother figure but also his “Oma”.

Jeanetta had a deep love and devotion for her husband, children, family, and friends. Her great love and faith in God were not only a constant source of strength for herself, but also for all who knew her. Although she will be greatly missed, she will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her best, for they were greatly loved.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Albert Schendel of the home in Baldwin City, Kan.; son, Kanyon Schendel of Olathe, Kan.; siblings, Patty Miller of Wilson, Kan., Terry (Debbie) Whitmer of Wilson, Kan., Leroy (Sue) Whitmer of Halstead, Kan., and Nelson Whitmer of Wilson, Kan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Melba Whitmer; daughters, Michelle Whitmer and Valerie Schendel; and siblings, Robert (Carol) Whitmer and Loretta (Jerry) Small; and brother-in-law, Fred Miller.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com