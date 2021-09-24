Ellsworth County Council on Aging Public Transportation FTA dollars

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, September 23, 2021)

NOTICE

The Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc. Public Transportation Agency receives Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operating dollars. This funding is utilized for the purchase of fuel, insurance, equipment maintenance and storage. This agency is seeking Kansas Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certified companies as potential vendors for these services. Please contact Virgina L. Boots (785) 472-3032 if you are a DBE or are interested learning more about the DBE program.