Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Kanopolis Resolution to levy a property tax rate exceeding the RNR
Next article
Ellsworth County Council on Aging Public Transportation FTA dollars
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Ellsworth County Council on Aging Public Transportation

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-
Reporter, September 23, 2021)

Public Notice for Operating Only
(5311)

Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc., Public Transportation Agency is submitting an application for operating assistance for transportation under the U.S.C. (Rural Public Transportation) of the Federal Transit Act.  The application will be for operating funds to help provide transportation services in the area.  Written comments and questions in regards to this application are encouraged and will be accepted until October 31, 2021 and should be sent to Virginia L. Boots, Coordinator at Ellsworth County Council on Aging, Inc., at 115 E. North Main, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2021