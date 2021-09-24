Kanopolis Resolution to levy a property tax rate exceeding the RNR

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 23, 2021)

RESOLUTION #2021-R-07

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS,

KANSAS TO LEVY A PROPERTY TAX RATE

EXCEEDING THE REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE;

WHEREAS, the Revenue Neutral Rate for the City of Kanopolis was calculated as 58.47mills by the Ellsworth County Clerk; and

WHEREAS, the budget proposed by the Governing Body of the City of Kanopolis will require the levy of a property tax rate exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body held a hearing on September 14, 2021 allowing all interested taxpayers desiring to be heard an opportunity to give oral testimony; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body of the City of Kanopolis, having heard testimony, still finds it necessary to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS:

The City of Kanopolis shall levy a property tax rate exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate to 61.347 mills.

This resolution shall take effect and be in force immediately upon its adoption and shall remain in effect until future action is taken by the Governing Body.

ADOPTED this 14th day of September, 2021 and SIGNED by the Mayor.

Mayor E Anthony Hopkins

Attested:

Debra S Stroede-Kralik

City Clerk

