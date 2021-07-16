Ellsworth Dangerous Structure 1105 N. Park St.

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 15, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. #2021-R-0712c

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED

REPAIRED OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 30th day of December 2020, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 23rd day of August 2021 before the governing body of the city at 5:15 o’clock p.m., at 121 W. First Street, Ellsworth, Kansas, at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:

Lot Two (2) in Block Twenty-eight (28), of the

New World Subdivision of Minnick’s 2nd

Addition to the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth

County, Kansas

Also known as 1105 N. Park Street,

Ellsworth, Kansas

may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 12th day of July 2021

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:



Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

2t 7/22