Sherry Sue Ford Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-04

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000004

Sherry Sue Ford, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court by Steven Ford, the duly appointed, qualified and acting Executor of the Estate of Sherry Sue Ford, Deceased, praying Petitioner’s acts be approved; that the account be settled and allowed; that the heirs, devisees and legatees be determined; that the will be construed and the estate be assigned to the persons entitled thereto; that the Court approve the payment of the attorney fees and expenses; that the costs be determined and ordered paid; that the administration of the estate be closed; that the Petitioner be finally discharged as the Executor of the Estate of Sherry Sue Ford, Deceased, and that Petitioner be released from any and all further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before August 10, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. in the Ellsworth County District Court, Ellsworth County Courthouse, 210 N. Kansas, Ellsworth, KS 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.



