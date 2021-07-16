Holyrood Ordinance for Open Burning

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 15, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 627

BEING AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE

OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS, TITLE 7 FIRE, ARTICLE 2 FIRE PREVENTION, CHAPTER 7-204

OPEN BURNING.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS:

SECTION 1. That Title 7, Article 2, Chapter 7-204 be amended as follows:

7-204 OPEN BURNING. It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to burn any leaves, grass or other combustible materials in the city limits of Holyrood. Persons having a fire pit inside the city limits shall NOT be required to call the local Fire Chief prior to starting the fire if,

A) The pit is no larger than 3 feet in diameter,

has a screen, and the pit is made of either

metal or rock. Any fire larger than this will

be considered a control burn.

B) The only thing allowed in the pit is timber.

C) The wind shall be forecasted to be less than 15

mph, or wind gusts less than 20 mph

forecasted by the National Weather Service

using the town of your fire district and;

D) Rangeland Fire Index using the town of your fire

district shall not be in the very high

or extreme range.

A hand sprayer with a minimum of two (2) gallons of water, ten (10) lbs ABC fire extinguisher, or ¾” garden hose hooked to a hydrant capable of deliver 5 gpm must be on hand. If Ellsworth County Commissioners put a burn ban in effect, fire pits will not be allowed until such time as the burn ban has been lifted.

Any other burning is prohibited in city limits without express permission of an official of the City Fire Department, including a Chief, Assistant Chief, or a Captain.

This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage, approval and publication once in the official City newspaper of the City of Holyrood, Kansas.

This ordinance passed by the Governing Body of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, this 6th day of July, 2021.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

Attest:

Stephanie Petermann, City Clerk

1t 7/15