Ellsworth Invitation to Bid

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, May 5, 2022)

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that City of Ellsworth, Kansas is soliciting bids for construction of City of Ellsworth FY2021 KDOT Cost Share Sidewalk Improvements. The project consists of construction of sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, curb and gutter, concrete pavement, concrete retaining walls, seeding, and signing. City of Ellsworth shall provide all of the funds required for this project. All Federal, State and City regulations must be complied with. Online Bids (vBids) for the proposed construction will be received by City of Ellsworth, (OWNER) via QuestCDN Virtubid until 3:00 p.m. local time May 23, 2022. Bids will be presented to Ellsworth City Council at their meeting at 5:30 p.m. local time May 23, 2022.

All bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond or a Certified or Cashiers check in the amount of 5% of the total bid. Checks or bonds are to be made payable to City of Ellsworth and serve as a guarantee of the sincerity and integrity of the bidder, and shall be forfeited to the City if said proposal or bid is accepted and the bidder fails to execute the contract and file the required statutory and performance bonds as required in the contract documents.

Work will commence no sooner than the date of the signed contract (earliest start date) and no later than July 25, 2022 (late start date). All work shall be completed within 60 working days after the Notice to Proceed. Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be examined at the Ellsworth City Clerk's Office, Ellsworth Street Department, and at the Engineer's Office at the following address:

Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc.

217 N. Douglas

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

The contract documents are available at www.questcdn.com. This contract is QuestCDN project number 8189987. A contractor may view the contract documents at no cost prior to deciding to become a Planholder. To be considered a Planholder for bids, a contractor must register with QuestCDN.com and purchase the contract documents in digital form at a cost of $30.00. Registering as a Planholder is recommended for all prime contractors and subcontractors as Planholder's will receive automatic notice of addenda and other contract document updates via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital project information and vBid online bid submittal questions. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. For this project, bids will ONLY be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronjc bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Questions regarding bids shall be directed in writing to Jon Halbgewachs at jhalbgewachs@kirkham.com a minimum of two (2) calendar days prior to the date of the bid opening.

NO REFUNDS WILL BE MADE.

City of Ellsworth reserves the right to waive any and all technicalities and to reject any and all bids.

1t 5/5