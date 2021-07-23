Ellsworth Ordinance to Expand Hours for Sale of Liquor

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 22, 2021)

CHARTER ORDINANCE NO. 26

A CHARTER ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND

EXPANDING HOURS OF SALES OF ALCOHOLIC

LIQUOR AND CEREAL MALT BEVERAGE IN THE

ORIGINAL PACKAGE WITHIN THE CITY OF

ELLSWORTH, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

Section 1. Pursuant to the adoption of House Bill 2137, K.S.A. 41-2911, the City of Ellsworth shall allow the sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in the original package within the city limits of the city of Ellsworth, Kansas on any Sunday, except Easter, not earlier than 9 am and not later than 8 p.m., and sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in the original package shall now be permitted on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Section 2. Pursuant to the adoption of House Bill 2137, K.S.A. 41-2911, the City of Ellsworth shall allow the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package within the city limits of the city of Ellsworth, Kansas on any Sunday, except Easter, before 9 a.m. or after 8 p.m., and sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package shall now be permitted on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Section 3. This Charter Ordinance shall he published once each week for two consecutive weeks in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter, official City newspaper.

Section 4. This Charter Ordinance shall take effect 61 days after the final publication, unless a sufficient petition for a referendum is filed, requiring a referendum to be held on the ordinance as provided by Article 12, Section 5, Subsection (c)(3) of the Constitution of the State of Kansas, in which case this Charter Ordinance shall become effective upon approval by a majority of the electors voting thereon.

PASSED by the Governing Body, not less than two-thirds of the members elect voting in favor thereof, this 12th day of July, 2021.

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr

City Clerk

(Seal)

2t 7/29