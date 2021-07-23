Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Roger L. Thurston Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000023

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, July 22, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of        Case No. 2021-PR-000023
Roger L. Thurston, Deceased    

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on July 9, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Laura Lee Shankle, Executor of the Estate of Roger L. Thurston, deceased, requesting that the foreign will of Roger L. Thurston, deceased, dated July 25, 2015, be admitted to probate and record in this Court; no administration of the Estate is necessary; the will be construed, and the following Kansas real estate owned by the decedent, listed below:    
    Ellsworth County and Lincoln County, Kansas:
    The North Half (N/2) of Section Nine (9),
    Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Ten
    (10) West of the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County,
    Kansas;        

    The South Half of the Northwest Quarter
    (S/2 NW/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township
    Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of
    the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas;    
                    
    The North Half of the Southwest Quarter
    (N/2 SW/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township
    Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of
    the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County, Kansas;        
     The North Half of the North Half of the Southwest
    Quarter (N/2 N/2 SW/4) of Section Fourteen (14),
    Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9)
    West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County,
    Kansas;    

    The Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of Section
    Twenty-three (23), Township Fourteen (14) South,
    Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth
    County, Kansas;                    
    The Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section
    Twenty-four (24), Township Fourteen (14) South,
    Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth
    County, Kansas;                    
    The Southwest Quarter of Section Six (6),
    Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Eight
    (8) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County,
    Kansas;    

    The East Half of the Southwest Quarter (E/2
    SW/4) and the West Half of the Southeast
    Quarter (W/2 SE/4) of Section Four (4), Township
    Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of the
    6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas;                
    The Northwest Quarter (NW/4) of Section
    Thirty-one (31), Township Thirteen (13) South,
    Range Eight (8) West of the 6th P.M., in Lincoln
    County, Kansas;                        
    The Northeast Quarter of Section Thirty-one (31),
    Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Eight (8)
    West of the 6th P.M., in Lincoln County, Kansas;                            
    Gove County, Kansas:
    The Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of Section Four
    (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range
    Twenty-eight (28) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove
    County, Kansas.                

    The South Half (S/2) of Section Twelve (12),
    Township Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine
    (29) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove County, Kansas,
    LESS:
    A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70
    and West of the Highway K-23 in the Southeast
    Quarter (SE/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township
    Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West
    of the 6th P.M., more specifically described as
    follows: Commencing at a point on the West side
    of the right-of-way of Highway K-23, 295.2 feet
    south of the point where Highway 1-70 intersects
    Highway K-23 this being the place of beginning,
    thence West at right angles 295.2 feet, thence
    North at right angles 433.5 feet to the right-of-
    way line of Highway 1-70, thence in a
    southeasterly direction 325.7 feet along the
    right-of-way line of 1-70 to the point of
    Intersection with Highway K-23, thence South
    295.2 feet to the place of beginning, containing
    2.5 acres more or less; and less

    A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70
    and West of Highway K-23 in the Southeast
    Quarter of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven
    (11) South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the
    6th P.M., more specifically described as follows:
    Commencing at a point on the West side. of
    the right-of-way of Highway K-23 295.2 feet
    South of the point where Highway 1-70
    intersects Highway K-23, thence West at right
    angles 295.2 feet to the place of beginning,
    thence due West 295.2 feet, thence North at right
    angles to the South line a distance of 571.5 feet,
    more or less, thence in a Southeasterly direction
    along the right-of-way line of l-70 a distance of
    326.5 feet, more or less, thence South a distance
     of 433.5 feet to the place of beginning,
    containing 3.2 acres, more or less.

And also, less:

    A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70
    and West of the Highway K-23 and South of old  
    Highway  US-40 in the Southeast  Quarter  (SE/4)  
    of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven  (11)  
    South,  Range  Twenty-nine  (29)  West  of  the  6th  
    P.M., more  specifically described as follows:   
    Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the
    Southeast Quarter of Section Twelve (12),
    Township  Eleven (11) South, Range
    Twenty-nine  (29) West, thence South on the
    Section line 152 feet, thence West 33 feet to the
    place of beginning, thence South along the West
    right-of-way of K-23 Highway 280 feet, thence
    Northwesterly along the North right-of-way of
    1-70 Highway 2,601 feet to a point where 1-70
    Highway intersects the North  line of the  
    Southeast  Quarter  of Section  Twelve  (12),
    Township  Eleven  (11) South, Range Twenty-nine
    (29) West, thence in a Northeasterly direction
    along the North line of the Southeast Quarter of
    Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11) South,
    Range twenty-nine (29) West 1,948 feet to a point
    where the North line of the Southeast Quarter
    of  Section  Twelve  (12),  Township  Eleven  (11)  
    South,  Range  Twenty-nine  (29) West intersects
    the right-of way of old US-40 Highway, thence
    Southeasterly  along the South right-of-way of
    old US-40 645 feet to the place of beginning, said
    tract containing 13 acres more or less.
            
    The Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of Section
    Thirty-four (34), Township Eleven (11) South,
    Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove
    County, Kansas;                            
    Ottawa County, Kansas:
    The East Half (E/2) of Section Twelve (12),
    Township  Nine South, Range Four West, in
    Ottawa County Kansas        

be assigned in accordance with the terms of the Will.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before August 13, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in the District Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard.  Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Laura Lee Shankle, Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS 67439
(785) 472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 8/5

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2021