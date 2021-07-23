Roger L. Thurston Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000023

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000023

Roger L. Thurston, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on July 9, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Laura Lee Shankle, Executor of the Estate of Roger L. Thurston, deceased, requesting that the foreign will of Roger L. Thurston, deceased, dated July 25, 2015, be admitted to probate and record in this Court; no administration of the Estate is necessary; the will be construed, and the following Kansas real estate owned by the decedent, listed below:

Ellsworth County and Lincoln County, Kansas:

The North Half (N/2) of Section Nine (9),

Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Ten

(10) West of the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County,

Kansas;

The South Half of the Northwest Quarter

(S/2 NW/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township

Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of

the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas;



The North Half of the Southwest Quarter

(N/2 SW/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township

Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of

the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County, Kansas;

The North Half of the North Half of the Southwest

Quarter (N/2 N/2 SW/4) of Section Fourteen (14),

Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9)

West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County,

Kansas;

The Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of Section

Twenty-three (23), Township Fourteen (14) South,

Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth

County, Kansas;

The Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section

Twenty-four (24), Township Fourteen (14) South,

Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth

County, Kansas;

The Southwest Quarter of Section Six (6),

Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Eight

(8) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County,

Kansas;

The East Half of the Southwest Quarter (E/2

SW/4) and the West Half of the Southeast

Quarter (W/2 SE/4) of Section Four (4), Township

Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of the

6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas;

The Northwest Quarter (NW/4) of Section

Thirty-one (31), Township Thirteen (13) South,

Range Eight (8) West of the 6th P.M., in Lincoln

County, Kansas;

The Northeast Quarter of Section Thirty-one (31),

Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Eight (8)

West of the 6th P.M., in Lincoln County, Kansas;

Gove County, Kansas:

The Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of Section Four

(4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range

Twenty-eight (28) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove

County, Kansas.

The South Half (S/2) of Section Twelve (12),

Township Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine

(29) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove County, Kansas,

LESS:

A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70

and West of the Highway K-23 in the Southeast

Quarter (SE/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township

Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West

of the 6th P.M., more specifically described as

follows: Commencing at a point on the West side

of the right-of-way of Highway K-23, 295.2 feet

south of the point where Highway 1-70 intersects

Highway K-23 this being the place of beginning,

thence West at right angles 295.2 feet, thence

North at right angles 433.5 feet to the right-of-

way line of Highway 1-70, thence in a

southeasterly direction 325.7 feet along the

right-of-way line of 1-70 to the point of

Intersection with Highway K-23, thence South

295.2 feet to the place of beginning, containing

2.5 acres more or less; and less

A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70

and West of Highway K-23 in the Southeast

Quarter of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven

(11) South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the

6th P.M., more specifically described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the West side. of

the right-of-way of Highway K-23 295.2 feet

South of the point where Highway 1-70

intersects Highway K-23, thence West at right

angles 295.2 feet to the place of beginning,

thence due West 295.2 feet, thence North at right

angles to the South line a distance of 571.5 feet,

more or less, thence in a Southeasterly direction

along the right-of-way line of l-70 a distance of

326.5 feet, more or less, thence South a distance

of 433.5 feet to the place of beginning,

containing 3.2 acres, more or less.

And also, less:

A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70

and West of the Highway K-23 and South of old

Highway US-40 in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4)

of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11)

South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the 6th

P.M., more specifically described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the

Southeast Quarter of Section Twelve (12),

Township Eleven (11) South, Range

Twenty-nine (29) West, thence South on the

Section line 152 feet, thence West 33 feet to the

place of beginning, thence South along the West

right-of-way of K-23 Highway 280 feet, thence

Northwesterly along the North right-of-way of

1-70 Highway 2,601 feet to a point where 1-70

Highway intersects the North line of the

Southeast Quarter of Section Twelve (12),

Township Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine

(29) West, thence in a Northeasterly direction

along the North line of the Southeast Quarter of

Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11) South,

Range twenty-nine (29) West 1,948 feet to a point

where the North line of the Southeast Quarter

of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11)

South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West intersects

the right-of way of old US-40 Highway, thence

Southeasterly along the South right-of-way of

old US-40 645 feet to the place of beginning, said

tract containing 13 acres more or less.



The Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of Section

Thirty-four (34), Township Eleven (11) South,

Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove

County, Kansas;

Ottawa County, Kansas:

The East Half (E/2) of Section Twelve (12),

Township Nine South, Range Four West, in

Ottawa County Kansas

be assigned in accordance with the terms of the Will.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before August 13, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in the District Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Laura Lee Shankle, Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

