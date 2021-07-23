Roger L. Thurston Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000023
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, July 22, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000023
Roger L. Thurston, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on July 9, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Laura Lee Shankle, Executor of the Estate of Roger L. Thurston, deceased, requesting that the foreign will of Roger L. Thurston, deceased, dated July 25, 2015, be admitted to probate and record in this Court; no administration of the Estate is necessary; the will be construed, and the following Kansas real estate owned by the decedent, listed below:
Ellsworth County and Lincoln County, Kansas:
The North Half (N/2) of Section Nine (9),
Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Ten
(10) West of the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County,
Kansas;
The South Half of the Northwest Quarter
(S/2 NW/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township
Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of
the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas;
The North Half of the Southwest Quarter
(N/2 SW/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township
Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of
the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County, Kansas;
The North Half of the North Half of the Southwest
Quarter (N/2 N/2 SW/4) of Section Fourteen (14),
Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9)
West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County,
Kansas;
The Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of Section
Twenty-three (23), Township Fourteen (14) South,
Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth
County, Kansas;
The Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section
Twenty-four (24), Township Fourteen (14) South,
Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth
County, Kansas;
The Southwest Quarter of Section Six (6),
Township Fourteen (14) South, Range Eight
(8) West of the 6th P.M., in Ellsworth County,
Kansas;
The East Half of the Southwest Quarter (E/2
SW/4) and the West Half of the Southeast
Quarter (W/2 SE/4) of Section Four (4), Township
Fourteen (14) South, Range Nine (9) West of the
6th P.M., in Ellsworth County, Kansas;
The Northwest Quarter (NW/4) of Section
Thirty-one (31), Township Thirteen (13) South,
Range Eight (8) West of the 6th P.M., in Lincoln
County, Kansas;
The Northeast Quarter of Section Thirty-one (31),
Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Eight (8)
West of the 6th P.M., in Lincoln County, Kansas;
Gove County, Kansas:
The Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of Section Four
(4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range
Twenty-eight (28) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove
County, Kansas.
The South Half (S/2) of Section Twelve (12),
Township Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine
(29) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove County, Kansas,
LESS:
A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70
and West of the Highway K-23 in the Southeast
Quarter (SE/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township
Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West
of the 6th P.M., more specifically described as
follows: Commencing at a point on the West side
of the right-of-way of Highway K-23, 295.2 feet
south of the point where Highway 1-70 intersects
Highway K-23 this being the place of beginning,
thence West at right angles 295.2 feet, thence
North at right angles 433.5 feet to the right-of-
way line of Highway 1-70, thence in a
southeasterly direction 325.7 feet along the
right-of-way line of 1-70 to the point of
Intersection with Highway K-23, thence South
295.2 feet to the place of beginning, containing
2.5 acres more or less; and less
A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70
and West of Highway K-23 in the Southeast
Quarter of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven
(11) South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the
6th P.M., more specifically described as follows:
Commencing at a point on the West side. of
the right-of-way of Highway K-23 295.2 feet
South of the point where Highway 1-70
intersects Highway K-23, thence West at right
angles 295.2 feet to the place of beginning,
thence due West 295.2 feet, thence North at right
angles to the South line a distance of 571.5 feet,
more or less, thence in a Southeasterly direction
along the right-of-way line of l-70 a distance of
326.5 feet, more or less, thence South a distance
of 433.5 feet to the place of beginning,
containing 3.2 acres, more or less.
And also, less:
A tract of land lying South of the Highway 1-70
and West of the Highway K-23 and South of old
Highway US-40 in the Southeast Quarter (SE/4)
of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11)
South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the 6th
P.M., more specifically described as follows:
Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the
Southeast Quarter of Section Twelve (12),
Township Eleven (11) South, Range
Twenty-nine (29) West, thence South on the
Section line 152 feet, thence West 33 feet to the
place of beginning, thence South along the West
right-of-way of K-23 Highway 280 feet, thence
Northwesterly along the North right-of-way of
1-70 Highway 2,601 feet to a point where 1-70
Highway intersects the North line of the
Southeast Quarter of Section Twelve (12),
Township Eleven (11) South, Range Twenty-nine
(29) West, thence in a Northeasterly direction
along the North line of the Southeast Quarter of
Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11) South,
Range twenty-nine (29) West 1,948 feet to a point
where the North line of the Southeast Quarter
of Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11)
South, Range Twenty-nine (29) West intersects
the right-of way of old US-40 Highway, thence
Southeasterly along the South right-of-way of
old US-40 645 feet to the place of beginning, said
tract containing 13 acres more or less.
The Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of Section
Thirty-four (34), Township Eleven (11) South,
Range Nine (9) West of the 6th P.M., in Gove
County, Kansas;
Ottawa County, Kansas:
The East Half (E/2) of Section Twelve (12),
Township Nine South, Range Four West, in
Ottawa County Kansas
be assigned in accordance with the terms of the Will.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before August 13, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in the District Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
Laura Lee Shankle, Petitioner
Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83
Ellsworth, KS 67439
(785) 472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner
3t 8/5