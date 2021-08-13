Ellsworth Public Hearing for Rezoning Request

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 12, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ELLSWORTH BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

(This notice takes the place of the "Notice of Public Hearing" in the July 29th Ellsworth Reporter)

The City of Ellsworth Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday Sept 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 121 W. 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas to consider granting a Rezoning Change Request from (R-1) Residential 1 to (L-1) Light Industrial 1; for the purpose of Public Utility - Public Utility Storage yard enclosed by fence.

Applicants:

Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative

PO Box 339

Beloit, Kansas 67420

Donald and Lonnie Soukup

139 W 15th Street

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

The Property Rezoning Request being considered is described as follows:

Legal Description:

All of Block Five (5) and the East Half of

Block Six, and the West Half of the vacated

street adjacent to the east side of said Block

Five, which street is sometimes referenced

or platted as Broadway Street, and the North

Half of the vacated street adjacent to the

south side of said Block Five and also adjacent

to the south side of the East Half of Block

Six, which street is sometimes referenced or

platted as 14th or 7th Street and the entire

vacated street lying adjacent to and

between said Blocks (5) and Six (6) which

street is sometimes referenced or platted

as Park Street, all of which property is in

Minnick's Second Addition to the City of

Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, being

3.41 acres more or less. (The property is

located on south side of 15th St (Old Hwy

40), west of Stow - Away Mini Storage, located

at 804 w 15th street.)

As an owner of land within the City's boundary, which is located within 200 feet of the outer limits of the property sought to be re-zoned or as a property owner outside the City's limits with property located within 1000 feet of the property sought to be re-zoned, you are being notified of a public hearing and invited to attend to express your opinion. Responses and letters, either in support or opposition to this request, must be received at the Office of City Administrator at 121 W. 1st Street or mailed to P.O. Box 163, Ellsworth, Kansas 67439 prior to the scheduled public hearing or call (785) 472-5566.

