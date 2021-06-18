Ellsworth Resolution Authorizing Improvement to Public Water Supply

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, June 17, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. 21-0614

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH,

KANSAS, AUTHORIZING IMPROVEMENTS

TO THE CITY’S PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY

SYSTEM; AND PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT

OF THE COSTS THEREOF.

WHEREAS, K.S.A. 65-163d through 65-163u, as amended (the “Act”), authorizes any municipality to acquire, construct, reconstruct, improve, equip, rehabilitate or extend all or any part of a public water supply system and to issue general obligation bonds to pay all or part of any costs thereof; and

WHEREAS, the City of Ellsworth, Kansas (the “City”) is a municipality within the terms of the Act and operates a public water supply system, as said term is defined in the Act (the “System”); and

WHEREAS, the governing body of the City hereby finds and determines that it is necessary and advisable to improve the System and to provide for the payment of the costs thereof by the issuance of general obligation bonds.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS:

Section 1. Project Authorization. It is hereby authorized, ordered and directed that the System be improved by designing, engineering, and implementing a master System improvement plan, including camera system improvements, and appurtenances thereto (the “Project”).

Section 2. Project Financing. The estimated costs of the Project, including construction, engineering fees, acquisition of right-of-way and easements, contingencies, and administrative and finance expenses is $535,000. The costs of the Project, interest on interim financing and associated financing costs, shall be payable from the proceeds of general obligation bonds of the City issued under authority of the Act (the “Bonds”).

Section 3. Reimbursement. The Bonds may be issued to reimburse expenditures made on or after the date which is 60 days before the date of this Resolution, pursuant to Treasury Regulation § 1.150-2.

Section 4. Effective Date. This Resolution shall take effect and be in full force from and after its adoption by the governing body of the City.

ADOPTED by the governing body of the Issuer on June 14, 2021.

Mark Kennedy

Mayor

(Seal)

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr

City Clerk

