Kanopolis Nuisance at 112 S. Missouri

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, June 17, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-R-04



A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PUBLIC

OFFICER OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS TO ABATE

THE CONDITIONS CAUSING A NUISANCE IN

VIOLATION OF KANOPOLIS CITY CODE 4-401 THRU 4-413 PROVIDING THAT THE COSTS INCURRED BY THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS TO ABATE THE CONDITIONS BE CHARGED AGAINST THE PARCEL OF GROUND ON WHICH THE NUISANCE WAS LOCATED AS PROVIDED FOR IN KANOPOLIS CITY CODE.

WHEREAS, the public officer of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas, did on the 11th day of March 2021, issue a Violation Order in writing that certain nuisances exist on real property in violation of the City of Kanopolis Code 4-401 thru 4-413. The property at issue is that located at 112 S Missouri, Kanopolis, Ellsworth County, Kansas with the following legal description:

Block Seventy-six (76), Lots 19-21 & W55”

of Lot 16-1 8 Block in the City of Kanopolis,

in the Original City of Kanopolis, Ellsworth

County, Kansas

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS, KANSAS:

That a hearing be held on the 23rd day of July, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at Kanopolis City Hall at which time the property’s own, owner’s agent, any lienholder of record, or any occupant of the structure may appear and show cause why the structure should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.

That this resolution be published once each week for two consecutive weeks on the same day of the week in the Ellsworth Independent Reporter, and that the last day of publication be at least 30 days prior to the date of the hearing.

That a copy of this resolution be mailed to within 3 days of its first publication to each owner, agent, lienholder, and occupant at the last known place of residence and shall be marked ‘deliver to addressee only.’

Adopted this 8th day of June, 2021

Anthony Hopkins,

Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:



Debbie Kralik,

City Clerk

2t 6/24