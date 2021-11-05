Ellsworth Unsafe Structure Ord. 3123d

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 4, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 3123d

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING

THE REMOVAL OF CERTAIN UNSAFE AND

DANGEROUS STRUCTURES LOCATED AT ALL OF BLOCK TWENTY-SEVEN (27), BLAKE’S ADDITION

TO THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS, AND ALL OF BLOCK TWENTY-EIGHT,

BLAKES ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, ELLSWORTH COUNTY KANSAS, LYING WEST OF

THE RIGHT OF WAY OF KANSAS HIGHWAY 156;

AUTHOIRIZNG THE FINANCING OF THE COSTS

OF SUCH REMOVAL BY THE SALE OF SALVANGE FROM SUCH STRUCUTRE, IF ANY, AND/OR FROM

THE GENERAL FUND OF THE CITY; AND, THE

LEVYING OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS AGAINST THE LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND ON WHICH SUCH

STRUCTURES ARE LOCATED

WHEREAS, the governing body did after proper notice and hearing as provided by law make findings by Resolution No.21-0823d dated August 23, 2021, that the structures hereinafter described are unsafe and dangerous and did direct the owner of such structures to repair or remove the same and make the premises safe and secure, together with a statement that if the owner failed to diligently prosecute the same until the work was completed, the city would cause the structures to be razed and removed; and

Section 4. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption and publication in the official city newspaper

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth, this 25th day of October 2021

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

