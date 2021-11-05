Ellsworth Unsafe Structure Ord. 3123b

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 4, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 3123b

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING

THE REMOVAL OF CERTAIN UNSAFE AND

DANGEROUS STRUCTURES LOCATED AT A TRACT COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF

THE NORTH HALF OF BLOCK FORTY-EIGHT (48)

IN THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, 75 FEET NORTH

FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID HALF BLOCK, THENCE NORTHERLY TO THE SOUTH LINE

OF EIGHTH STREET, 75 FEET, MORE OR LESS, LESS TO THE CENTER LINE OF SAID HALF BLOCK; THENCE WEST TO THE POINT OF BEINNING, BEING A

FRACTIONAL PART OF BLOCK 48, AND A

FRACTIONAL PART OF VACATED STREET BEWEEN BLOCK 47 AND 48, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS; AUTHOIRIZNG THE FINANCING OF THE COSTS OF SUCH REMOVAL BY THE SALE OF SALVANGE

FROM SUCH STRUCUTRE, IF ANY, AND/OR

FROM THE GENERAL FUND OF THE CITY; AND, THE LEVYING OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS AGAINST

THE LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND ON WHICH

SUCH STRUCTURES ARE LOCATED

WHEREAS, the governing body did after proper notice and hearing as provided by law make findings by Resolution No. 21-0823b dated August 23, 2021, that the structures hereinafter described are unsafe and dangerous and did direct the owner of such structures to repair or remove the same and make the premises safe and secure, together with a statement that if the owner failed to diligently prosecute the same until the work was completed, the city would cause the structures to be razed and removed; and

Section 4. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption and publication in the official city newspaper

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth, this 25th day of October 2021

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

1t 11/4