Ellsworth Ordinance for assessment of costs for debt collection

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 4, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 3122

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE

ASSESSMENT OF COSTS INCURRED IN

CONNECTION WITH THE COLLECTION OF DEBTS OWED TO THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH; AND

AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF

ELLSWORTH KANSAS, CHAPTER 3.36 BY

ADDING SECTION 3.36.080

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The Code of Ordinances for the City of Ellsworth is hereby amended, by adding Section 3.36.080 to Chapter 3.36 which shall read as follows:

3.36.080 COLLECTION OF DEBTS

The City of Ellsworth is authorized to contract debt collection services to collect on delinquent accounts.

Any person liable for payment of any fee, charge, fine, or other debt of any type or description due and owing to the city, together with any interest accrued thereon, shall pay any and all reasonable cost of collection related thereto.

Costs of collection include, but are not limited to, court costs, surcharges, attorney fees, and collection agency fees.

Section 2. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed. However, any section of an existing ordinance not in conflict herewith is not repealed and remains in full force and effect.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption and publication in the official city newspaper.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth, this 25th day of October, 2021

Mark C. Kennedy,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

1t 11/4