Ellsworth Unsafe Structure Ord. 3123a

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 4, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 3123a

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING

THE REMOVAL OF CERTAIN UNSAFE AND

DANGEROUS STRUCTURES LOCATED AT THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW/4) OF BLOCK THREE (3), RICE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS; AUTHOIRIZNG THE FINANCING OF THE COSTS OF SUCH REMOVAL

BY THE SALE OF SALVANGE FROM SUCH

STRUCUTRE, IF ANY, AND/OR FROM THE GENERAL FUND OF THE CITY; AND, THE LEVYING OF SPECIAL

ASSESSMENTS AGAINST THE LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND ON WHIH SUCH STRUCTURES ARE LOCATED

WHEREAS, the governing body did after proper notice and hearing as provided by law make findings by Resolution No. 21-0823a dated August 23, 2021, that the structures hereinafter described are unsafe and dangerous and did direct the owner of such structures to repair or remove the same and make the premises safe and secure, together with a statement that if the owner failed to diligently prosecute the same until the work was completed, the city would cause the structures to be razed and removed; and

Section 4. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption and publication in the official city newspaper

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the Governing Body of the City of Ellsworth, this 25th day of October 2021.

Mark C. Kennedy,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Brittany Rohr,

City Clerk

1t 11/4