(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 4, 2021)

IN THE 20TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE INTEREST OF

Edward Kingsbury

Case No. 2019-JC-12

A boy born on 24 March 2018

NOTICE OF HEARING-Publication

Pursuant to K.S.A. 38-2237

TO: Katherine Kingsbury, and any other Unknown Father (whether Jimmy Catrone, Jr. or otherwise).

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court alleging that the child named above is a Child in Need of Care. The Court may find that the parents are unfit by reason or conduct or condition which renders the parents unable to care properly for a child, the conduct or condition is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the parental rights of the parent should be terminated, and a permanent custodian should be appointed for the child.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for the 17th day of November, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. At the hearing the Court may issue orders relating to the care, custody and control of the child. The hearing will determine if the parents should be deprived of their parental rights and the right to custody of the child.

The parent(s), and any other person having legal custody are required to appear before this Court on the date and time shown, or to file your written response to the petition with the Clerk of the District Court prior to that time. Failure to respond or to appear before the Court at the time shown will not prevent the Court from entering judgment as requested in the petition, finding that the child is a Child in Need of Care, removing the child from the custody of parent, parents or any other present legal custodian until further order of the Court, or finding the parents unfit, and entering an order permanently terminating the parents’ parental rights.

An attorney has been appointed as guardian ad litem for the child: Bradley T. Steen, 102 E. 2nd Street, Ellsworth, KS 67439, (785) 472-9069 (telephone), (785) 472-9405 (facsimile). You have the right to appear before the Court and be heard personally, either with or without an attorney. The Court will appoint an attorney for any parent who desires an attorney but is financially unable to hire one. The Court may order one or both parents to pay child support. An attorney has been appointed for you: For Unknown Father: David Serrault, P.O. Box 5, Lyons, KS 67544, (620) 680-6820 (telephone). For Katherine Kingsbury: Charles Lindberg, 212 N. Concord, Minneapolis, KS 67467, (785) 392-2105 (telephone).

Date and time of hearing: November 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

Place of hearing: Ellsworth County Courthouse, 210 N. Kansas Ave., Ellsworth, KS 67439

