Wilson Dangerous Structure

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, November 4, 2021)

State of Kansas, Ellsworth County, City of Wilson:

RESOLUTION NO. 15-2021

Being a resolution Adopted by the Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Declaring as a Health Nuisance Conditions Existing on Private Property located within the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas.

Whereas, The Board of Health inspected the following described tracts, to wit:

All of Lots Four (4) in Block Thirteen (13), in

the original City of Wilson, Kansas

commonly known as 411 28th Wilson,

Kansas.; and

Whereas, that said Board of Health declared the above described property contained:

(1) White structure located on north end of lot

(1a) Open hole on east end of

structure full of boards with nails

and concrete

(1b) Complete south side wall missing,

exposing boards with nails

(1c) Small steps full of rocks and pipes

(1d) Trees falling on/growing into roof

(2) White shed on south end of lot- gap between

door and foundation allowing animals to enter

and exit

(3) Downed tree branches and piles of trees

around the property.

that are a public nuisance pursuant to Ordinance No. 638, Ordinance No. 678, Ordinance No. 729, and KSA 12-1617e, of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County Kansas; and

Whereas, a letter was mailed with the described public health nuisances on the hereinbefore described property to the property owners Bree Ann and Nathan Griffin on April 20, 2021 to correct the condition of the property with thirty (30) days; and

Whereas, the property owner did not request a hearing with the Governing Body of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the governing body of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas, declares since there has not been sufficient progress to abate the nuisances that if the nuisances as previously declared by the Board of Health, in their original list of items to be abated are not abated, then 30 days after personal service or certified mail return receipt requested of this resolution upon the owner, the governing body of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas, through its Board of Health, shall hire and contract that the nuisances will be removed from the premises, and that the cost incurred by the City of Wilson shall be charged against the lot or parcels of ground upon which the nuisance is located as provided in Ordinance No. 638, Ordinance No. 678, Ordinance No. 729, and KSA 12-1617e, of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County Kansas; and

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that a copy of this Resolution shall be served upon the owner in violation by personal service upon the person in violation; or certified mail return receipt requested; or in the event the whereabouts of such person is unknown and the same cannot be ascertained in the exercise of reasonable diligence, an affidavit to that effect shall be made by the Board of Health and filed with the City Clerk, and the serving of the resolution shall be made by publishing the same once each week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, the official City newspaper, and by posting a copy of this Resolution on the premises where such condition exists; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution is adopted in its entirety by the governing body of the City of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas, this 18th day of October, 2021.



Michael J. Peschka

Mayor

Attested:

Susan R. Kriley

City Clerk

