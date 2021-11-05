Ruth Wallin Estate Case No. 21-PR-33
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, November 4, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No.: 2021-PR-000033
Ruth Wallin, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Leah Sturn an heir of Ruth Wallin, deceased, requesting:
Descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas:
A leasehold interest in a tract of land 100
feet long and 100 feet wide and located in
the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section
Three (3), Township Seventeen (17) South,
Range Six (6) West, described as follows:
From the common corner between Section
Three (3), Four (4), Nine (9) and Ten (10),
thence East along a line between Sections
Three (3) and Ten (1), 1810.2 feet, thence
North 1994.4 feet to the U.S. Government
marker, thence West 800 feet, thence South
100 feet, thence East 100 feet, thence North
100 feet, thence West 100 feet to point of
beginning and all personal property and
other Kansas real estate owned by decedent
at the time of death. And that such property
and all personal property and other Kansas
real estate owned by the decedent at the time
of death be assigned pursuant to the laws
of intestate succession.
Descent will also be determined to the following described real estate situated in Rice County, Kansas:
Lots seven (7), Nine (9), Eleven (11), Thirteen
(13) and Fifteen (15) in Block one hundred
twelve (112), in the City of Geneseo, Rice
County, Kansas.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before December 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
Leah Sturn,
Petitioner
Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., PO Box 83
Ellsworth, KS 67439
785-472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner
3t 11/4, 11/11, 11/18