Ruth Wallin Estate Case No. 21-PR-33

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No.: 2021-PR-000033

Ruth Wallin, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Leah Sturn an heir of Ruth Wallin, deceased, requesting:

Descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas:

A leasehold interest in a tract of land 100

feet long and 100 feet wide and located in

the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section

Three (3), Township Seventeen (17) South,

Range Six (6) West, described as follows:

From the common corner between Section

Three (3), Four (4), Nine (9) and Ten (10),

thence East along a line between Sections

Three (3) and Ten (1), 1810.2 feet, thence

North 1994.4 feet to the U.S. Government

marker, thence West 800 feet, thence South

100 feet, thence East 100 feet, thence North

100 feet, thence West 100 feet to point of

beginning and all personal property and

other Kansas real estate owned by decedent

at the time of death. And that such property

and all personal property and other Kansas

real estate owned by the decedent at the time

of death be assigned pursuant to the laws

of intestate succession.

Descent will also be determined to the following described real estate situated in Rice County, Kansas:

Lots seven (7), Nine (9), Eleven (11), Thirteen

(13) and Fifteen (15) in Block one hundred

twelve (112), in the City of Geneseo, Rice

County, Kansas.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before December 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Leah Sturn,

Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., PO Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

785-472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

