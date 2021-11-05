Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Application for a permit to authorize the injection of salt water into the Musenberg C 9 SWD, located in Ellsworth County, Kansas.
Wilson Dangerous Structure
Ruth Wallin Estate Case No. 21-PR-33

Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, November 4, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate
of         Case No.: 2021-PR-000033
Ruth Wallin, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Leah Sturn an heir of Ruth Wallin, deceased, requesting:  
Descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas:
    A leasehold interest in a tract of land 100
    feet long and 100 feet wide and located in
    the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section
    Three (3), Township Seventeen (17) South,
    Range Six (6) West, described as follows:
    From the common corner between Section
    Three (3), Four (4), Nine (9) and Ten (10),
    thence East along a line between Sections
    Three (3) and Ten (1), 1810.2 feet, thence
    North 1994.4 feet to the U.S. Government
    marker, thence West 800 feet, thence South
    100 feet, thence East 100 feet, thence North
    100 feet, thence West 100 feet to point of
    beginning and all personal property and
    other Kansas real estate owned by decedent
    at the time of death.  And that such property
    and all personal property and other Kansas
    real estate owned by the decedent at the time
    of death be assigned pursuant to the laws
    of intestate succession.
Descent will also be determined to the following described real estate situated in Rice County, Kansas:
    Lots seven (7), Nine (9), Eleven (11), Thirteen
    (13) and Fifteen (15) in Block one hundred
    twelve (112), in the City of Geneseo, Rice
    County, Kansas.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before December 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard.  Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.    

Leah Sturn,
Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC
126 N. Douglas Ave., PO Box 83
Ellsworth, KS  67439
785-472-3186
Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 11/4, 11/11, 11/18

