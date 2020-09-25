H&B Communications FUSC Notice

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 24, 2020)

NOTICE TO H&B COMMUNICATIONS

TELEPHONE CUSTOMERS

Beginning October 1, 2020 the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will increase the Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) from 26.5% to 27.1% on your monthly Interstate Access Charges.

The FUSC surcharge factor recovers the costs associated with H&B Communications’ contributions to the Federal Universal Fund program. This government mandated program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers in all areas of the United States.

