Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Wilson Communications FUSC Notice
Next article
Holyrood Uniform Public Offense Code
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

H&B Communications FUSC Notice

Posted in:
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 24, 2020)

NOTICE TO H&B COMMUNICATIONS
TELEPHONE CUSTOMERS

Beginning October 1, 2020 the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will increase the Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) from 26.5% to 27.1% on your monthly Interstate Access Charges.
The FUSC surcharge factor recovers the costs associated with H&B Communications’ contributions to the Federal Universal Fund program.  This government mandated program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers in all areas of the United States.

1t 9/24

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2020