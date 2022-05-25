H&B Communications Service Rates Notice

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

H&B Communications Service Rates

Public Notice

H&B Communications, Inc. is a quality telecommunications service provider who provides basic and enhanced services at reasonable rates within its service area (Bushton, Dorrance and Holyrood). Kansas Corporation Commission in General Exchange Tariff Section 3 current local exchange telephone basic services rates are as follows:

Monthly Rates

Single Party Residence $18.65

Single Party Business $21.50

Rotary Hunt $22.05

State Mandated Emergency 911 $ .90

Service-Each Telephone Number



H&B Communications provides voice grade access to the public switched network, access to long distance carriers, as well as local and long-distance operators, directory assistance and toll blocking. Each local exchange service line is provided with a primary directory listing in the annual telephone directory published by H&B. Our basic local service also provides access to telecommunications relay service and the ability to report service problems seven days a week.

H&B Communications offers qualified customers Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program services. If you are a low-income residential customer, you may qualify to receive a monthly discount on telephone or broadband. For more information regarding these programs, please contact H&B’s business office.

Basic services are offered to all consumers in H&B’s service area at rates and terms and conditions specified in H&B Communications, Inc. tariff. If you have any questions regarding H&B’s services, please call 785-252-4000 or toll-free (800)432-8296

H&B Communications, Inc

108 N Main, PO Box 108

Holyrood, KS 67450

Phone: 785-252-4000

