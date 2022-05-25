Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
H&B Communications Statement of Nondiscrimination
Ellsworth County Treasurer Quarterly Receipts/Disbursements
H&B Communications Service Rates Notice

Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, May 12, 2022)

H&B Communications Service Rates
Public Notice

H&B Communications, Inc. is a quality telecommunications service provider who provides basic and enhanced services at reasonable rates within its service area (Bushton, Dorrance and Holyrood).  Kansas Corporation Commission in General Exchange Tariff Section 3 current local exchange telephone basic services rates are as follows:            
Monthly Rates
    Single Party Residence        $18.65
    Single Party Business          $21.50
    Rotary Hunt                        $22.05
    State Mandated Emergency 911    $    .90
         Service-Each Telephone Number
                       
H&B Communications provides voice grade access to the public switched network, access to long distance carriers, as well as local and long-distance operators, directory assistance and toll blocking.  Each local exchange service line is provided with a primary directory listing in the annual telephone directory published by H&B.  Our basic local service also provides access to telecommunications relay service and the ability to report service problems seven days a week.
H&B Communications offers qualified customers Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program services.  If you are a low-income residential customer, you may qualify to receive a monthly discount on telephone or broadband.  For more information regarding these programs, please contact H&B’s business office.
Basic services are offered to all consumers in H&B’s service area at rates and terms and conditions specified in H&B Communications, Inc. tariff.  If you have any questions regarding H&B’s services, please call 785-252-4000 or toll-free (800)432-8296

H&B Communications, Inc
108 N Main, PO Box 108
Holyrood, KS  67450
Phone:  785-252-4000

1t 5/12

