Holyrood Ordinance to Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 9, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 629

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING SUNDAY SALES

OF ALCOHOLIC LIQUOR AND CEREAL MALT

BEVERAGE IN THE ORIGINAL PACKAGE WITHIN

THE CITY OF HOLYROOD

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS:

Section 1.

Pursuant to K.S.A. 41-2704, the sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in the original package is allowed within the city on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of 9:00 am and 8:00 p.m.

Section 2.

Pursuant to K.S.A. 41-712, the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package is allowed within the city on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of 9:00 am and 8:00 p.m., and on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Section 3.

Ordinance no. 597 of the City of Holyrood passed on August 1, 2016, is hereby repealed.

Section 4.

This ordinance shall be published once each week for two consecutive weeks in the official city newspaper.

Section 4.

This ordinance shall take effect 61 days after final publication, unless a sufficient petition for a referendum is filed, requiring a referendum to be held on the ordinance as provided in K.S.A. 41-2911, in which case this ordinance shall become effective upon approval by a majority of the electors voting thereon.

Passed by the Governing Body of the City of Holyrood this 7th day of September, 2021.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

City of Holyrood, Kansas

ATTESTED BY:

Stephanie Petermann, City Clerk

2t 9/16