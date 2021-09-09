Dale Ray Barta (1941-2021)

Dale Ray Barta passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Storemont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kan. at the age of 80. He was born April 28, 1941, to Earnest and Francis (Mattas) Barta in Ellsworth, Kan.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home in Wilson. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Find the full obituary at wwwplumeroverlease.com.