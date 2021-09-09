Pauline G. Branda (1934-2021)

Pauline G. Branda, 87, Hays, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at HaysMed.

She was born July 15, 1934 in Wilson, Kan., the daughter of Arthur and Ella (Weinhold) Lingo. Pauline graduated from Wilson High School in 1952 and studied at Brown Mackie College to be a secretary. On April 19, 1955 she was united in marriage to Donald J. Branda in Pocatello, Idaho and they celebrated 66 years of marriage. Pauline was a secretary in the counselor’s office at Hays High School for 10 years, the Ellis County Extension Board treasurer for five years, and the secretary of the AARP club.

She was a member of Hays First United Methodist Church and the Rebekah Circle, and helped prepare meals for The Gathering Wednesday meals at the church. She enjoyed collecting antiques and stamps, crocheting, and volunteering at the church.

Survivors include her husband, Donald of Hays; a son, Tim and husband Samuel Randolph of Long Beach, Calif.; and a grandson, Alexzander Branda-Randolph of Long Beach, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Elden and Lee Lingo; and a sister, Arlene Hanzlicek.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Hays First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Craig Hauschild officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Wilson Cemetery in Wilson, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to Hays First United Methodist Church, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories of Pauline may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com