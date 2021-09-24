Holyrood Ordinance to Regulate Public Offenses

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 23, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 631

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC OFFENSES WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY

OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS; INCORPORATING

BY REFERENCE THE “UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE FOR KANSAS CITIES,” EDITION OF 2021.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD:

SECTION 1. INCORPORATING UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE. There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating public offenses within the corporate limits of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, that certain code known as the “Uniform Public Offense Code,” Edition of 2021, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One (1) official copy of said Uniform Public Offense Code shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy of City of Holyrood” and filed with the city clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public all reasonable hours.

SECTION 2. REPEAL. Ordinance No. 623 is repealed.

SECTION 3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official city newspaper.

PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS AND SIGNED THIS 20TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2021.

Brandon Koch

Mayor

ATTEST:

Stephanie Petermann

City Clerk

1t 9/23