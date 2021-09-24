Holyrood Ordinance to Regulate Traffic

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, September 23, 2021)

Ordinance No. 632

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING TRAFFIC WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD,

KANSAS: INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE THE

“STANDARD TRAFFIC ORDINANCE FOR KANSAS

CITIES,” EDITION OF 2021, PROVIDING CERTAIN PENALTIES AND REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 624

OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD:

SECTION 1. INCORPORATING STANDARD TRAFFIC ORDINANCE. There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating traffic within the corporate limits of the City of Holyrood, Kansas, that certain standard traffic ordinance known as the “Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities,” Edition of 2021, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One (1) copy of said Standard Traffic Ordinance shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy of City of Holyrood” and filed with the city clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours. The police department, municipal judge and all administrative departments of the city charged with enforcement of the ordinance shall be supplied, at the cost of the city, such number of official copies of such Standard Traffic Ordinance similarly marked, as may be deemed expedient.

SECTION 2. TRAFFIC INFRACTIONS AND TRAFFIC OFFENSES.

(a) An ordinance traffic infraction is a violation of any section of this ordinance that prescribes or requires the same behavior as that prescribed or required by a statutory provision that is classified as a traffic infraction in K.S.A. 8-2118.

(b) All traffic violations which are included within this ordinance, and which are not ordinance traffic infractions, as defined in subsection (a) of this section, shall be considered traffic offenses.

SECTION 3. PENALTY FOR SCHEDULED FINES. The fine for violation of an ordinance traffic infraction or any other traffic offense for which the municipal judge established a fine in a fine schedule shall not be less than $10 nor more than $50, except for speeding which shall not be less than $10 nor more than $500. A person tried and convicted for violation of an ordinance traffic infraction or other traffic offense for which a fine has been established in a schedule of fines shall pay a fine fixed by the court not to exceed $500.

SECTION 4. REPEAL. Ordinance No. 624 is repealed.

SECTION 5. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter.

PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS THIS 20TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2021.

Brandon Koch

Mayor

ATTEST:

Stephanie Petermann

City Clerk

1t 9/23